× Two men found dead inside Clinton, Iowa home

CLINTON, Iowa — Two men were found dead inside a home in a residential part of the city.

It was Monday afternoon, March 6, 2017 when officers were called to a home in the 100 block of North 5th Street “to a report of an unresponsive person,” according to a statement from the Clinton Police Department.

When they arrived on scene, officers ended up finding two dead men inside the home, the statement said. The names are being withheld for now, as police notify family.

Police did not provide details of what the men may have died from.

Investigators are still working on this case. If you have any information you are asked to call the Clinton Police Department at 563-243-1458. You can also report any information to the Clinton County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-883-8015.