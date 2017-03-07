× The storms are gone, but we’re not done with the wind today

What an active Monday night! Several in the Midwest saw damaging winds, hail, and tornadoes Monday night, including us in the Quad City area. The cold front that brought this severe weather has now passed to our east.

Temperatures this morning will continue to fall into the low 40s before the sunrise. Sunshine will return for us this morning and afternoon with highs climbing into the mid 50s. Don’t count on a good hair day! Winds from the west will stay around 20-30 mph, and we may see some gusts over 45 mph. Because of this, many of us will be under a Red Flag Warning or Fire Weather Warning starting at 11 AM. Outdoor burning should be avoided.

The sky will remain mostly clear tonight with lows near freezing. As for Wednesday, the sunshine and wind returns with highs back in the 50s.

However, winter isn’t over just yet! By Friday and Saturday, we’re expecting temperatures to drop into the 30s! It’s likely we could also see a little snow this weekend.

-Meteorologist Taylor Graham