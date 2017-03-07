× Storm that tore through Muscatine was an EF-2 tornado

MUSCATINE, Iowa — Damage surveyors with the National Weather Service have confirmed that the storm that hit Muscatine was an EF-2 tornado.

According to the survey report, the tornado lasted from 10:05 p.m. until 10:10 p.m., hit peak winds up to 115 mph, ran a path of 1.8 miles, and was 200 yards wide.

An EF-2 tornado is classified as a storm that destroys weak frame houses, flips mobile homes, and travels between 111 and 135 mph. Click here to learn the identifiers of other tornado strengths.

The tornado touched down in Kent Stein Park and traveled through neighborhoods, according to the report. Businesses and homes were damaged and at least two homes lost their roofs; dozens more were damaged.

Three people were injured, according to the National Weather Service report. There was no information about the extent of those injuries.