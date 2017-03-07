× Severe weather knocks out power to more than 15,000

After storms rushed through the Quad Cities, thousands of residents were left without power.

Just before 1 a.m. Tuesday, March 8, 2017, MidAmerican Energy was reporting more than 9,000 residents from the Iowa Quad Cities without power and more than 6,200 from the Illinois Quad Cities without power.

Check the status on outages here.

Davenport was the hardest hit with more than 8,800 residents in the dark.

MidAmerican said the outages were due to severe weather and damage included broken poles and downed power lines. Crews were working to restore power, but there was no estimated time of restoration.