Severe storm damage reported in downtown Muscatine

MUSCATINE, Iowa -- Downtown Muscatine looked a bit like a war zone late the night of Monday, March 7, after a series of strong storms roared across Eastern Iowa, knocking down trees and power lines, leaving damage in its wake.

Although a half-dozen or so tornados were reported in the WQAD News 8 viewing area between 10 p.m. and Midnight, the Pearl City appeared to take one of the worst hits. Funnel clouds were reported in Muscatine and radar indicated tornadic activity.

The area around 4th Street and Iowa Avenue was strewn with debris after the storm. Both the Wesley United Methodist Church and the Muscatine Center for Social Action appeared to suffer heavy damage.

There were no immediate reports of fatalities or injuries as of 12:15 a.m. Tuesday.

Wesley Methodist Church in Muscatine after tonight's storms @wqad pic.twitter.com/BQN3dMe1jm — Denise Hnytka (@DeniseWQAD) March 7, 2017

Inside damage of the Wesley Methodist Church in Muscatine. I'm told the organ is completely destroyed from the storm. @wqad #news pic.twitter.com/2739guHjZ0 — Jesyka Dereta 🎥 (@JesykaDereta) March 7, 2017

This viewer-submitted video is from Jimmy Sparbel of Muscatine. It shows the storm igniting a fire in Muscatine.