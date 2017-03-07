Rollover accident near Colona leads to DUI charges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLONA, Illinois -- Three people were injured and one arrested and charged with Driving Under the Influence following an accident on Interstate 74 at Mile Marker 12 near Colona on Monday, March 6.

According to Illinois State Police, a vehicle driven east-bound by Feliciano Guerrero, 44, of Plano, Illinois struck a vehicle it was attempting to pass, forcing both vehicles into a ditch next to the highway. The driver of the second vehicle was not identified by police. That driver, Guerrero and a passenger in his vehicle were transported to an area hospital for treatment of non life-threatening injuries.

Guerrero was arrested and charged with DUI at the hospital