Rocks name Hammer new head football coach; Lillis A.D.

Posted 11:08 pm, March 7, 2017, by

The Rock Island School Board aproved Ben Hammer as the school's new hgead football coach on Tuesday.  Hammer is a Peoria native that had been coaching in North Carolina.  The Rocks also named Michell Lillis as their new Athletic Director.  Lillis becomes the Western Big 6's 1st female A.D.