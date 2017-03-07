The Rock Island School Board aproved Ben Hammer as the school's new hgead football coach on Tuesday. Hammer is a Peoria native that had been coaching in North Carolina. The Rocks also named Michell Lillis as their new Athletic Director. Lillis becomes the Western Big 6's 1st female A.D.
Rocks name Hammer new head football coach; Lillis A.D.
