DAVENPORT - I-280 is back open Tuesday, March 7, 2017, after debris closed it down Monday, March 6, 2017.

Power lines fell across both sides of the interstate, and a semi-truck crash backed up traffic. Interstate 80 and Interstate 74 both had backups, but there were no major closures.

