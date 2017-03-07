[Photos] Damage left in the path of Monday night storms

Storms rolled through Monday evening, March 6, 2017 leaving downed power lines, structural damage, other property damage, and produced a lot of lightning.

Radar indicated tornadoes were popping up all across the WQAD News 8 viewing area as the storm moved from eastward through the Quad Cities area. The severe weather threat lasted until shortly after midnight Tuesday for viewers in the Bureau County and LaSalle County areas.

We appreciate all the damage photos that have been submitted. Here’s a sampling of what we’ve seen from you. Please share your photos with us, right here.

Read More:

The storms are gone, but we’re not done with the wind today

Severe storm damage reported in downtown Muscatine

Severe weather knocks out power to thousands

Power Lines Fall Down Onto I-280 After Strong Storms

Blog: How storms progressed across the QC area