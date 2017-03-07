The Tigers fall to St. Mary's 59-52 in 1A State quarterfinal action, but return plenty of talent next season.
New London falls in Quarterfinals but eyes a bright future
-
Assumption’s season ends in Quarterfinals
-
Rock Falls hits State mats for 1st time in school history
-
North Scott bounces back to claim 5th place State trophy
-
New London earns 1st trip to State in school history
-
Lady Knights punch their ticket to State
-
-
New London remains undefeated with another win
-
Camanche earns redemption and trip to the State Semifinals
-
Amazon hiring 5,000 workers in U.K. despite Brexit fears
-
Police on scene at Route 30 collision near Rock Falls
-
A woman and a dog have been rescued from a collapsed building in Sioux Falls; one worker still missing
-
-
ERs slammed with patients injured from falls Monday morning
-
Utah teen dies unexpectedly, one day after deciding to donate her organs
-
Man died after fall at Ledges State Park, department says