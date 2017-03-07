Major power line damage around Lakewood Estates mobile homes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT--- People who live in and around Lakewood Estates mobile homes on the northwest side of Davenport are waking up to severe power line damage along west 60th street just to the east of I-280.

More than 10 power poles were blown over and broken during Monday night's storm, causing everyone in the area to lose power.

Many of the homes around 60th street saw a lot of damage as well, most of which were protected from more damage by standing trees that survived the storm.

"Any time there​'s a storm it can always be worse so I guess we can be thankful that it's no more than it is," says homeowner, Gary Hendershot.

