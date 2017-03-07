× How to watch that missed episode of ABC’s ‘The Bachelor’

“The Bachelor” was interrupted Monday, March 6, 2017 when damaging storms ripped through the WQAD News 8 viewing area.

You can catch what you missed online at ABC’s website — click here.

The network offers full episode viewing one week after the original air date. Episode 9, “Finland” is available now.

To watch the continuation of Finland, “Week 10”, and “The Women Tell All” you have to verify your cable provider. If you cannot get verification, the episode will be unlocked one week after it’s original air date.

We at WQAD News 8 wish all the best to those impacted by the severe storms, and thank all of our viewers for your patience and understanding with this interruption. We apologize for the confusion about re-airing the episode.