How to volunteer to help clean up Muscatine after damaging tornado

MUSCATINE, Iowa — Volunteers are needed to help with storm cleanup around the city after a severe storm blew through.

The storm came through around 10 p.m. Monday, March 6, 2017, and damaged homes and businesses, downed power lines and caused several transformer fires, leaving much cleanup to be done.

The United Way of Muscatine has set up a volunteer group. If you want to get involved, click here.

“As a reminder, if there are downed power lines or unstable buildings in your area please stay clear for your own safety,” said a statement issued to WQAD News 8.