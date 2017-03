× How to report a downed tree in Davenport

DAVENPORT — Late-night storms caused downed trees and power lines on Monday, March 6, 2017.

Crews are working to clear the downed trees that are blocking travel on the roadways.  Major traffic blocks will be cleared first, then workers will move onto residential roads.

You can call 563-326-7923 to report downed trees that are blocking a roadway.