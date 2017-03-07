× Calmer skies ahead… Colder, some snow for the upcoming weekend

Plenty of wind out there today and plenty more for another 24 hours before those winds finally begin to subside.

Skies will become mostly clear tonight but a bit wind chilly as temperatures drop near the freezing mark of 32 degrees.

As for Wednesday, more sunshine and more wind. Could see gusts again close to 40 mph as temperatures will return in the lower 50s.

The mercury will trend colder heading into the upcoming weekend with 30s for highs starting on Friday. To top that off, a weather disturbance is still expected to drop out of the northwest and bring snow showers as early as Saturday morning. Could see a little accumulation with a possible wintry mix to follow suit Monday morning.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

