Windy afternoon fuels Moline garage fire

MOLINE — A windy afternoon fueled a fire that broke out at a garage just south of Kiwanis Park.

The fire was reported in the 1800 block of 14th Avenue, according to a statement from Chief Todd Allen with the Moline Fire Department. Firefighters arrived on scene after 2:20 p.m., Sunday, March 5, 2017.

The two-car garage was fully engulfed in flames and fire was blazing through the roof, said Chief Allen’s statement. Firefighters were able to quickly put the fire out, preventing it from spreading.

Despite the quick work, “the fire was being fed by heavy winds,” and there was some melted siding on a neighboring garage and heat damage to a nearby car, the statement said.

Chief Allen noted that the homeowners were at home when the fire began, but there were no injuries reported. There was no word on what the cause was, but investigators were looking into it.