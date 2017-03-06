Train derailment snarls traffic on Davenport’s near-west side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT -- The derailment of a train hauling more than 100 cars near Rockingham Road and Division Street led to road closures and some traffic snarls on the west side of downtown Davenport the afternoon of Monday, March 6.

According to police, a Canadian Pacific Railroad locomotive partially derailed between the Rockingham Road and Howell Street crossings. The derailment did not result in any hazardous material dangers, police added.

Intersections blocked as of 2:30 p.m. were at Division, Taylor and Marquette streets. Drivers were being asked to avoid the area if possible.

TRAFFIC ALERT: train derailment has intersections at Rockingham, 3rd, 4th, Division, Marquette and Warren streets closed (1/2) #qctraffic — Davenport Iowa (@cityofdavenport) March 6, 2017

TRAFFIC ALERT: A 100-car train derailed blocking intersections, what was being shipped isn't hazardous to the public. (2/2) #qctraffic — Davenport Iowa (@cityofdavenport) March 6, 2017