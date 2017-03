A tornado watch has been issued for much of Iowa, and includes some counties to the west of the Quad Cities.

Washington and Johnson Counties are included in the watch that was issued at 1:55 p.m. Monday, March 6, 2017. The watch is in effect until 10 p.m.

Meteorologist Eric Sorensen is forecasting potential hail threats and damaging winds with storms this evening. Click here to read his full forecast.

Showers and storms developing today — click here for local radar