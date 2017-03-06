× Three charged with kidnapping, robbery in Davenport

DAVENPORT — Three Muscatine-area people have been arrested and charged with kidnapping and robbery in connection with the assault of a woman in Davenport on Sunday, March 5. Police did not identify the victim nor where she is from.

According to police affidavits, Zachary Adcock, 21 and Kayla A. Herbert, 20, of Muscatine, along with Robert A. Cornell, 24, of Moscow, Iowa, picked up the victim at one location in the city and drove her to another where she was robbed. Police did not say whether the victim knew the defendants or how they got her to get into their vehicle.

According to the affidavit, once the three reached a parking garage in the 3500 block of West Kimberly Road, the three defendants physically restrained her and Adcock pointed a .380 caliber pistol at her while the co-defendants robbed her of nearly $3,000 she was carrying in her bra. The affidavit said the incident happened shortly after 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police did not say why the defendant was carrying a large amount of cash or whether she was injured in the incident. Police also did not say when the three were arrested.

Adcock is charged with carrying weapons, 2nd degree kidnapping, 1st degree robbery and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony.

Cornell and Herbert are both facing charges of 1st degree robbery, 2nd degree kidnapping and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony.