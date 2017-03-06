× Strong storm potential later tonight… Snowfall potential is in sight late this week

Showers along with a few fast-moving wind-producing thunderstorms are still expected this later this evening before ending sometime after midnight. One or two of these storms could have winds clocked over 60 mph and thus the possibility of a Watch for a portion of the area could be expected. Here’s the breakdown on the timing of these storms:

Given the fast movement of these storms rainfall amounts will add up to a quick quarter of an inch.

After midnight, as winds blow more out of the west temperatures will drop quickly with lows before sunrise around the 40 degree mark.

Brighter skies prevail both Tuesday and Wednesday but so will the wind. Highs on Tuesday will reach the 50s before cooling around the 50 degree mark on Wednesday.

Next system arriving by the upcoming weekend will be one to keep an eye on. Temperatures will be much cooler… that’s a guarantee. It will bring our next round of precipitation… that’s a guarantee. What’s interesting is that the moisture could either be a wintry mix or all snow. That’s right snow, where a few inches is likely. The track and how much cold air is available will be the key. We’ll keep you posted.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

