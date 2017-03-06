Road work to begin at Kimberly and Division streets next week

DAVENPORT — Work on major improvements to the intersection of Kimberly Road and Division Street is set to begin on Monday, March 13 and last through the end of July, according to Davenport officials.

Division Street will be widened at the intersection and both right and left turn lanes will be added to more efficiently move traffic. Work will be done in four stages and will include water main and storm water works as well as sidewalk and ADA ramp improvements.

Stage one, which will occur between March 13 and March 20, will involved installation of a water main along W. 40th Street that crosses Rodeo Road. This will require the closure of Rodeo Road during the installation.

Stage two involves installing a water main on the west side of Division as well as widening of the south-bound lanes on Division to add dedicated turn lanes, new sidewalks and ramps. It is expected to last between the end of stage one and the end of may.

Stage three involves the same work on the north-bound lanes of Division and is expected to last until the end of July. Finally, stage four will involve modifying the existing medians on Kimberly Road and installing new traffic control signals. It is also expected to wrap up by the end of July.