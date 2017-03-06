× Muscatine County issues burn ban

MUSCATINE COUNTY, Iowa — A burn ban has been put in place because of dry conditions that are expected to continue.

The ban will be in effect until officials decide it is safe to lift, according to a statement from Fire Marshal Mike Hartman.

With a burn ban, any open burning within the county is banned. This includes any burning of fields, ditches, wooded areas, or anything else that has not been approved by the fire department.

“Violation of this ban is considered a simple misdemeanor and can be enforced as such,” read Hartman’s statement.

If you have a valid permit, such as a fireplace permit, certain burning is still allowed, but Hartman urges residents to “be aware of conditions” whether burning is legal or not.