Live Blog: How storms are progressing across the QC area

Posted 9:20 pm, March 6, 2017, by , Updated at 09:35PM, March 6, 2017

Hunker down for safety and keep tabs on watches and warnings happening in your county.

A tornado watch was issued for most of the state of Iowa earlier in the afternoon.

Into the evening, tornado warnings started popping up in counties to our west. Follow along as the storm progresses into our area.

Tory Brecht March 6, 20179:53 pm

Illinois in the path after 10:30 p.m. 

Katrina Lamansky March 6, 20179:51 pm

New severe thunderstorm warning for Clinton County. Near Monmouth, IA 70mph wind gusts are expected with this storm.

Tory Brecht March 6, 20179:50 pm

This storm has winds up to 70 mph.

Katrina Lamansky March 6, 20179:48 pm

Galena you’re potentially in this tornado storm warning.

Katrina Lamansky March 6, 20179:47 pm

Highway 61 is not a good place to be right now, Eric says.

Katrina Lamansky March 6, 20179:47 pm

There are no warnings yet on the Illinois side.

Tory Brecht March 6, 20179:44 pm

Tory Brecht March 6, 20179:43 pm

Alliant and MidAmerican are reporting more than 10,000 households in Eastern Iowa already without power. Winds up to 65 mph.

Katrina Lamansky March 6, 20179:43 pm

Tornado warning happening in this area for another 30 minutes. We are keeping tabs here, south of Cascade. Storm is moving NE. 

Katrina Lamansky March 6, 20179:41 pm

This is a look at the radar. James says Green is Good in this case. Any red indicates a spin up. We’re keeping tabs in this area right now.

Katrina Lamansky March 6, 20179:41 pm

Severe thunderstorm warning for Mt. Pleasant lasts until 10:45 p.m. 

Tory Brecht March 6, 20179:37 pm

Katrina Lamansky March 6, 20179:37 pm 
* Tornado Warning for...
  Northwestern Jackson County in east central Iowa...
  Southern Dubuque County in northeastern Iowa...
  Northeastern Jones County in east central Iowa...

* Until 1015 PM CST

* At 930 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado
  was located over Monticello, or 11 miles northeast of Anamosa,
  moving northeast at 65 mph.
Katrina Lamansky March 6, 20179:36 pm

Yellow areas are tornado watch

Red areas are tornado warning

Orange are thunderstorm warning

Tory Brecht March 6, 20179:34 pm

Katrina Lamansky March 6, 20179:34 pm

New Thunderstorm Warning: Muscatine, Henry, Lee, Louisa, Des Moines

Katrina Lamansky March 6, 20179:32 pm

New Tornado Warning: Dubuque, Jackson, Jones county issued at 9:30 p.m. 

Thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was spotted in Monticello moving NE at 65mph

Lasts until 10:15 p.m. 

Tory Brecht March 6, 20179:32 pm

Katrina Lamansky March 6, 20179:30 pm

There could be a lot of high wind damage in the Mt. Pleasant area, Eric says. 

Tory Brecht March 6, 20179:29 pm

Severe weather moving through Iowa City now. Quickly approaching Quad Cities area. 

Katrina Lamansky March 6, 20179:29 pm

Right to the west of Mt. Pleasant “get ready, you’ve got a lot of high winds coming into your area” Eric says.

Katrina Lamansky March 6, 20179:29 pm

Eric says there is a lot of prolific lightning out in the Iowa City area at I-80 @ I-380/US218 right now. 

Katrina Lamansky March 6, 20179:25 pm

Tornado warning continues for western Jones County. It’s tucked within a line of thunderstorm warnings.

Tory Brecht March 6, 20179:22 pm

Tory Brecht March 6, 20179:21 pm