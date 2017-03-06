Live Blog: How storms are progressing across the QC area

Hunker down for safety and keep tabs on watches and warnings happening in your county.
A tornado watch was issued for most of the state of Iowa earlier in the afternoon.
Into the evening, tornado warnings started popping up in counties to our west. Follow along as the storm progresses into our area.
New severe thunderstorm warning for Clinton County. Near Monmouth, IA 70mph wind gusts are expected with this storm.
This storm has winds up to 70 mph.
⚠️ Take Cover! Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Clinton IA, De Witt IA, Wheatland IA until 11:00 PM CST pic.twitter.com/NIFVMgITKZ
— NWS Quad Cities (@NWSQuadCities) March 7, 2017
Galena you’re potentially in this tornado storm warning.
Highway 61 is not a good place to be right now, Eric says.
There are no warnings yet on the Illinois side.
⚠️ Take Cover! Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Maquoketa IA, Bellevue IA, Preston IA until 10:45 PM CST pic.twitter.com/okwTi4namg
— NWS Quad Cities (@NWSQuadCities) March 7, 2017
Alliant and MidAmerican are reporting more than 10,000 households in Eastern Iowa already without power. Winds up to 65 mph.
Tornado warning happening in this area for another 30 minutes. We are keeping tabs here, south of Cascade. Storm is moving NE.
This is a look at the radar. James says Green is Good in this case. Any red indicates a spin up. We’re keeping tabs in this area right now.
Severe thunderstorm warning for Mt. Pleasant lasts until 10:45 p.m.
Latest loop of svr storms. One storm going towards DBQ is tornado warned. pic.twitter.com/EvAliPNxD1
— NWS Quad Cities (@NWSQuadCities) March 7, 2017
* Tornado Warning for... Northwestern Jackson County in east central Iowa... Southern Dubuque County in northeastern Iowa... Northeastern Jones County in east central Iowa... * Until 1015 PM CST * At 930 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Monticello, or 11 miles northeast of Anamosa, moving northeast at 65 mph.
Yellow areas are tornado watch
Red areas are tornado warning
Orange are thunderstorm warning
⚠️ Take Cover! Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Burlington IA and Muscatine IA until 10:45 PM CST pic.twitter.com/EtCmKi90wp
— NWS Quad Cities (@NWSQuadCities) March 7, 2017
New Thunderstorm Warning: Muscatine, Henry, Lee, Louisa, Des Moines
New Tornado Warning: Dubuque, Jackson, Jones county issued at 9:30 p.m.
Thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was spotted in Monticello moving NE at 65mph
Lasts until 10:15 p.m.
⚠️ Take Cover! Tornado Warning including Monticello IA, Cascade IA, La Motte IA until 10:15 PM CST pic.twitter.com/R65vFfy6Nf
— NWS Quad Cities (@NWSQuadCities) March 7, 2017
There could be a lot of high wind damage in the Mt. Pleasant area, Eric says.
Severe weather moving through Iowa City now. Quickly approaching Quad Cities area.
⚠️ Take Cover! Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Iowa City IA and Coralville IA until 10:15 PM CST pic.twitter.com/epeLJYpsa4
— NWS Quad Cities (@NWSQuadCities) March 7, 2017
Right to the west of Mt. Pleasant “get ready, you’ve got a lot of high winds coming into your area” Eric says.
Eric says there is a lot of prolific lightning out in the Iowa City area at I-80 @ I-380/US218 right now.
Tornado warning continues for western Jones County. It’s tucked within a line of thunderstorm warnings.
⚠️ Take Cover! Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Dubuque IA, Asbury IA, Dyersville IA until 10:15 PM CST pic.twitter.com/Y9nzbe2OCz
— NWS Quad Cities (@NWSQuadCities) March 7, 2017
⚠️ Take Cover! Tornado Warning including Cedar Rapids IA, Marion IA, Anamosa IA until 9:45 PM CST pic.twitter.com/nkfl5WPOeJ
— NWS Quad Cities (@NWSQuadCities) March 7, 2017
Illinois in the path after 10:30 p.m.