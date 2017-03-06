× Gunshot victim found with serious injuries in Muscatine neighborhood

MUSCATINE, Iowa — A person was found seriously injured after several gunshots were reported in a neighborhood near the river.

The gunshots were reported in the 600 block of 3rd Street, shortly after 9:20 p.m. Sunday, March 5, 2017, according to a statement from Lt. Tim Hull with the Muscatine Police Department.

In the same area the gunfire was heard, officers found a gunshot victim “outside of a vehicle” who had serious injuries, said Lt. Hull. Several shell casings were also found in the area.

Police said the gunshot victim was taken to a nearby hospital before being flown to Iowa City.

The Mucatine Police Department is asking for anyone with information to come forward, and contact officers at 563-263-9922, Ext. 608. You can also contact the department by sending them a private message through Facebook.