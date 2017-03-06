Explosion reported at Rock Island business

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND -- Emergency crews were at the corner of 14th Avenue and 30th Street after an explosion was reported at antique store Vintage Rose.

Rock Island Fire Marshal Greg Marty said the explosion happened around noon inside the building, and it caused substantial damage. From the street you can see a broken window and bricks scattered along the ground.

Vintage Rose, which has been in business for 7.5 years, is connected to another business called Tim's Corner. It was not clear whether Tim's Corner was affected by the explosion.

Marty said there were a few people inside at the time that sustained minor injuries. They were treated by an ambulance and released.

An investigation is underway to find out what caused the explosion.

Rock Island police and fire departments were on scene.