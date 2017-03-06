× Columbus Junction man charged with robbing Casey’s General Store

COLUMBUS JUNCTION, Iowa — An arrest has been made in connection with the robbery of Casey’s General Store on Saturday, March 4.

According to police, Edgar Santos, 35, of Columbus Junction, entered the store shortly before 5 p.m. Saturday and made a verbal threat to the clerk. Police say Santos took lottery tickets and over-the-counter medication from the clerk and then fled. Witnesses inside the store were able to identify Santos, who was found by police a short time later. Police say he was taken into custody following a brief struggle.

Santos is charged with 2nd degree robbery, aggravated theft, assault and interference with official acts. He is in the Louisa County Jail.