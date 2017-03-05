War of 1812 reenactment put on in efforts to help preserve local historical monument

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND-- The Kapeles Museum in Rock Island and the Daughters of Revolution Mary Little Deere- Fort Armstrong Chapter teamed up to display a reenactment of the War of 1812 as well as the Battle of Rock Island Rapids.

Organizers say the show was put on in efforts to raise funds to preserve the historical monument on Campbell's Island.

"This monument in the Quad Cities is in need of some help," says Kathy Elliot member of the local DAR chapter and Historic Committee, "It has had some destruction over the years as far as wear and tear."

The short drama was reenacted by one of the DAR chapter members Sarah McPeters.

"I think it's so important that people know their local history. It was one of the most western battles during the war of 1812. We have that monument out there which also needs restoring," says McPeters.

The DAR Mary Little Deere-Fort Armstrong chapter is accepting donations to help restore the monument.

A project is currently underway to rehabilitate the monument site. Visit their website here for more information.