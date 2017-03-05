Trump expected to sign revised “travel ban” Executive Order tomorrow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D.C.-- President Donald Trump is expected to sign a new executive order dealing with immigration as soon as tomorrow. Trump administration officials say the new order aims to overcome the legal challenges to the first, but ultimately has the same goal: keeping would-be terrorists out of the United States.

Trump's original order temporarily blocked citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries from coming to the U.S., as well as suspending the nations' refugee program. The revised order is expected to remove Iraq from the list of banned countries. It's also thought to no longer single out Syrian refugees for an indefinite ban and makes clear that all existing visas will be honored.

Meantime, the Trump administration is embroiled in another battle: Trump's twitter allegations that former President Obama tapped his wires at Trump Tower before the election.

Now, the former head of National Intelligence is defending the Obama administration, after the accusations. James Clapper was the director of National Intelligence for 7 years, under Obama. On "Meet the Press" this morning, he said Trump's tweets are untrue and if there was a court-ordered surveillance, he would've known about it.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer has a different view. Today, he released a statement saying that "reports concerning potential Obama-ordered investigations" are "very troubling." There are currently no credible, publicly-known reports to back up Trump's claim and the President has not presented any evidence.

The President is now bringing his case to Congress, asking them to investigate the alleged wiretapping. Trump and members of his administration say they will not give any further comments on the claims until after the investigation is complete.