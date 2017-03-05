The Score Sunday – North Scott GBB, Augustana MBB, Iowa MBB, FCA St Ambrose Bowlers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Score Sunday features the 4A State Champion North Scott Lady Lancers. Augustana men's basketball advances to the roudn of 16 in the NCAA tournament after two buzzer beaters. Tom Kakert discusses Iowa Hoops as they prepare for the Big Ten Tournament. The FCA story of the week features St. Ambrose Bowlers as they prepare for the next step in the post season.

