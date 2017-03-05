× Storms marching in late Monday… some could be strong

What a gorgeous Sunday! Many of us saw highs in the upper 60s. With more cloud cover moving through tonight, lows will only fall into the low 50s. A few sprinkles are possible as well as some drizzle. Winds will continue to stay breezy from the south.

The first half of Monday will remain mostly dry… just a few light showers will pass through. Very breezy winds from the south will warm us into the mid to upper 60s that afternoon. We may have gusts around 30-40 mph. By late that afternoon and evening, we’ll be keeping an eye on the possibility for some strong to severe storms to develop. These showers and storms will be developing along a cold front sweeping through that evening. As of now, the timing of these storms will be between 5-11 PM on Monday.

Damaging straight-line winds are the primary threat with these storms. As always, we will keep the latest on the severe weather watches and warnings here on our website and our Storm Track 8 Mobile App.

By Tuesday, the front will have pushed through leaving us with clearing conditions. Highs will fall into the mid 50s with a breezy westerly wind.

-Meteorologist Taylor Graham