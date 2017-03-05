× Iowa man pleads not guilty in in teen’s river crash death

DENISON, Iowa (AP) — A man accused of crashing his car into a river in western Iowa, killing a teenager, has pleaded not guilty to all nine charges against him in the case.

Ramon Hernandez, 24, remains jailed in Crawford County, reports the Council Bluffs Daily Nonpareil. He is charged with vehicular homicide and eight drug and alcohol counts.

Authorities say Hernandez drove through a farm field with four teenagers in his car before it plunged into the Boyer River on Jan. 19. He and three of the others reached safety. The body of 15-year-old Yoana Acosta was found a week later on Jan. 26.