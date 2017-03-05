× Few sprinkles today, but storms march in Monday evening

It sure doesn’t feel like March outside! The Quad Cities are sitting in the 50s this morning thanks to a warm front. Despite more cloud cover today, southerly winds will warm us into the low 60s. A few sprinkles may pass through, but you can expect to remain dry.

Clouds hang tight for tonight with lows only falling into the low 50s. Once again, a few light showers or sprinkles may move through.

Monday morning will start off with very similar weather. Highs will soar into the mid 60s that afternoon. However, we’ll be watching a cold front that will bring with it a line of showers and storms late that afternoon and evening. Some storms may strong with gusty winds as the primary threat. As of now, the storms will pass though around midnight or so, and will exit before the sunrise on Tuesday.

That cold front will bring breezy conditions on Tuesday, but the sunshine will return. Highs will fall into the 50s.

-Meteorologist Taylor Graham