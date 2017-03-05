Faith brings together Ottawa, Naplate communities devastated by storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OTTAWA, Illinois - It was the first church service at Open Table United Church of Christ after a storm tore through the Ottawa and Naplate communities.

"We have been feeding folks, we've been working with the salvation army and providing meals, we take it mostly to the side of Naplate where they`re putting meals out at the Village Hall," said Kim Wood, Pastor at Open Table United Church of Christ.

Pastor Kim Woods gave words of hope to those who have been working around the clock.

"It`s pretty devastating but it's a good feeling to actually help people, see that people are out there, helping and that nobody's been forgotten," said John Smith, volunteer.

Community members held onto one-another.

"Were taking a little bit of time for some deeper reflection and getting ready for that journey, we've tried to get the word out that if people need some respite, if they're out of town and need a place to worship, our mantra is all our welcome here," said Wood.

People taking an hour out of their morning to find faith as they try to rebuild the community.

"To figure this out, to figure out a system that works for everybody and for two municipalities at a time it`s hard," said Wood.

If people are looking to volunteer click HERE to find volunteer forms for Ottawa and Naplate, Illinois.