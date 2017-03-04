× Spring makes a strong comeback this weekend

Happy Saturday! While the morning has started off in the 30s, mild temperatures will return this afternoon. Eventually, we’ll reach the mid 50s today. The sky will be mostly sunny.

It won’t be getting too cold tonight with lows falling to about 40. Quiet conditions will remain in place with a mostly clear sky.

More warm air will filter in tomorrow, giving us highs in the low 60s for the Quad Cities! However, much more cloud cover will be in place for Sunday.

We’ll be watching our next round of rain by Monday. Highs will soar into the upper 60s on Monday afternoon, but showers and storms will be passing through late in the day. These showers and storms will continue to pass through overnight into Tuesday. As the front passes through on Tuesday morning, highs will fall back into the 50. Along with those cooler temperatures, it’s going to be pretty windy as well.

-Meteorologist Taylor Graham