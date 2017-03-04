QC residents push pay raise for soldiers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Quad City residents are showing their support for American troops by writing letters on their behalf. They're asking Congress to agree on a 2.5% pay raise for soldiers.

The event was organized by Davenport alderman Maria Dickmann, who says this is an issue both Democrats and Republicans can agree upon.

"We might not support the wars but we still support the people who are fighting them," said Dickmann.

Dickmann says she's hoping this grassroots effort catches on, and more people start writing handwritten letters to servicemen and women.