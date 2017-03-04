× Man charged in 2 Mason City killings not competent for trial

MASON CITY, Iowa (AP) — A judge has found a man accused of killing two people in Mason City not mentally competent to stand trial.

Peter Veal was found not mentally competent on Friday at a hearing in Mason City, Mason City television station KIMT reports. Veal was sent to the Iowa Medical and Classification Center, a forensic psychiatric hospital, for treatment.

Veal has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder. His scheduled January trial was put on hold when the judge ordered a psychiatric evaluation for him.

Officers sent to a home to check on a shooting report on Nov. 17 found the bodies of Caleb Christensen and Melinda Kavars. Autopsies showed Christensen died from several “sharp-force” injuries and Kavars died from a gunshot wound to her neck and chest.