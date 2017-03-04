× It will feel more like April for the rest of the weekend

By no means will we be getting too cold this Saturday night. With winds still from the southeast, overnight lows will only fall into the lower 40s. Some more clouds will roll through our area.

Even warmer air will surge in for Sunday! Thanks to a warm front, highs will climb into the low 60s! There will be more cloud cover in the sky, but we’ll remain dry.

A few light showers are possible Sunday night with lows only falling into the low 50s.

As for Monday, get ready for our next round of storms. Monday morning will start off dry, but showers and storms passing through during the later part of the afternoon and evening. Some of these storms could be on the strong side with damaging winds. We’ll keep you posted on the severe weather threat through the weekend. For now, we’re expecting the rain to be out of the way by early Tuesday morning.

By Tuesday, the sky will clear out behind a cold front, and temperatures will drop into the 50s for daytime highs. Breezy conditions will continue for Tuesday as well.

-Meteorologist Taylor Graham