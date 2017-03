Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Daytrotter Downs Music Festival returned for a second year this weekend. The festival features up and coming music acts ranging from dance beats to folk, punk and Americana.

Some of the acts are from right here in the Quad Cities, others from around the world.

47 bands will perform in total at two venues in Downtown Davenport, Daytrotter and the River Music Experience.