Comptroller releases tornado clean up funds to Illinois cities, nursing home

CHICAGO – The Illinois communities struck by severe storms and tornadoes last week may see some relief.

Comptroller Susana Mendoza’a office has released funds to Crossville, Naplate and Ottawa. The office also released more than $200,000 in payments to the LaSalle County Nursing home, which was heavily damaged by the storm.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to those who are mourning loved ones or are recovering from the severe storms,” said Mendoza in a Saturday release.

Three people in Illinois were killed during the storms, and many are still without power or heat. The Ottawa Township High School offered temporary housing for individuals whose homes are unlivable due to damage.

Friday evening, students with Moline High School presented Ottawa High School with nearly $5,000 for clean up relief.

Mendoza’s office has also started a GoFundMe account for the community of Crossville, Illinois.