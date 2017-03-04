Community forum in Sherrard brings together teachers, students with board members

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHERRARD, Illinois — Teachers, students and parents are helping shape the future of the Sherrard School District. The district hosted a community forum on Saturday, March 4, bringing together teachers and students with retirees and board members.

The goal is to redo the district's strategic plan so leaders are gatherings ideas from all sorts of community members about what they'd like to see in the future.

"They wanna look at how we increase technology, but at the same time, they wanna look at you know, those kids who might not want to go to college. They want to look more at vocational, STEM outreach, so trying to figure out where can we help students at every walk of life," said Rhys Fullerlove, Board of Education President.

Creating a new longterm plan for the district will likely be a 6-8 month process.