A community effort to give 80 kids brand new beds

STERLING, Illinois - In a collaboration with Sterling-Rock Falls area schools 80 children grades kindergarten through fifth grade were selected to get a new twin bed.

"It`s very surprising and very nice for the community to actually do something like this for the families," said Amanda Tamayo, parent.

Amanda's daughter Arianna was one of the 80 kids selected to get a new bed.

"I like the designs on it and I like the color," said Arianna Tamayo.

The children got to try out their new bed at the Sterling-Rock Falls Family YMCA with a huge slumber party.

"A good nights sleep is something you don't think about but a lot of people don't get a good nights sleep," said Mike Ceruzzi, Director of Operations for Watershed Development.

It was a community effort between Aarons Inc., the Sterling-Rock Falls Family YMCA, Candlelight Inn, the Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce, Sterling Wal-Mart, and Sterling McDonald’s to provide these beds for the kids.

"It`s more than a bed, it's about building relationships in our community and we want families to know whether they're struggling, that we're here to support them and so it starts with a bed," said Kris Noble, Executive Director of the Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce.

The beds are to help the students get a good nights sleep to perform better at school.

The families were thankful their children had a brand new place to sleep in.