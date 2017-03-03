Texas woman pleads not guilty in fatal Davenport crash
DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — A Texas woman has pleaded not guilty in the death of a woman in a downtown Davenport crash.
The Quad-City Times reports Lauria Lee Kelly, of Alvarado, Texas, pleaded not guilty Thursday, March 2, 2017 to one count of homicide by vehicle-reckless driving.
Kelly was arrested after a Jan. 30 crash in which a pickup truck she was driving hit a car driven by 53-year-old Cynthia Elaine Jones, of Davenport. Both vehicles then slammed into another car.
Jones died of her injuries.
The 57-year-old Kelly will return to court March 31, and her trial is set for April 10. The charge is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
