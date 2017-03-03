× Spring-like warmth returns just in time for the weekend

A bright day but a cool day it turned out to be again as temperatures didn’t get out of the 30s for many of us.

The weekend will have a different feel out there as southwest winds blow in soaring temperatures once again. Saturday upper 50s will be replaced with mid to upper 60s both Sunday and Monday. Saturday will be your day for full sun with high clouds increasing on Sunday. By Monday, a system will move in to the area returning showers with a few thunderstorms likely later that day.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

