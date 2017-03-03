× Sentencing postponed for Moline man found guilty of murder

MOLINE, Illinois — The man convicted of murder during a Moline drug deal will wait another week to learn his sentence.

LaMaree Wilson was 17 when he shot and killed Zachary Phillips inside a car in Moline back in May 2015. Police described it as a marijuana deal gone bad.

Wilson was convicted of first degree murder last October. Wilson was also found guilty of aggravated battery with a firearm for shooting and injuring Eric Roberson, another teen.

Wilson was originally sentenced to 60 years in prison, but was granted a retrial earlier this year after withdrawing the guilty plea that led to his sentencing.

The sentencing is now set for later this month.

