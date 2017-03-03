Rep. Loebsack says Sessions should resign as attorney general

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Congressman Dave Loebsack is calling on Sessions to resign as Attorney General.

Loebsack was in Davenport on Friday, March 3, taking a tour of Mid-American Glass. When asked about Sessions, he says he should resign because he wasn't being truthful while under oath.

While he says some argue that Sessions should only resign if he committed perjury, Rep. Loebsack says just lying during his senate confirmation hearing should be more than enough reason for the attorney general to resign.

"It's clear he didn't tell the whole truth under oath when he was before the committee, and I think it's time for him to go, I do believe that," said Loebsack.

Loebsack's visit to Davenport is part of his Made In Iowa manufacturing tour. He's making different stops across the state to learn more about local companies hear their concerns.

41.523644 -90.577637