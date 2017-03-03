Chris Orange hits 3 at the buzzer the buzzer to give Augustana a thrilling 77-74 win over St. Thomas. The Tommies were the defending National Champs that ended Augie's season a year ago.
Orange’s buzzer beater gives Augustana win and a little revenge
