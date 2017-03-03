NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: Keeping Your Hands Busy On “National Day Of Unplugging”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Are you reading this on our phone, tablet, or computer? Well, STOP! It's National Day of Unplugging! Actually, on second thought... read this THEN unplug.

National Day of Unplugging is all about taking a break from your devices from sundown on March 3rd, 2017 to sundown on March 4th, 2017. You can read more about the unofficial holiday and take the pledge here.

For our purposes though, I wanted to find a craft or two that keeps your hands busy during these 24 hours (or at least our five-minute segment during WQAD News 8 at 11) for "Nailed It Or Failed It" this week and I think I found two good ones: these bouncy balls from The Stem Laboratory and this glitter gak from Lil' Luna. Both use several of the same ingredients - Elmer's Glue, Borax, and food coloring.

I tried out these crafts the night before our segment and found the glitter gak was more successful than the bouncy balls, but both were really fun to create. My favorite part was pouring the glitter into the bowl - be sure to click the video above to watch Eric do that part!

Whether it's five minutes, five hours, or the full 24 - I hope you're able to unplug for a little bit today and have some fun with your hands... that doesn't involve typing, swiping, or scanning.