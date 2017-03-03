× Man indicted for smuggling guns from Iowa to Lebanon

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A Lebanese man has been indicted on a federal count, accused of a scheme to smuggle guns purchased in Iowa to his country.

The U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Iowa says 42-year-old Fadi Yassine was charged in the indictment with conspiring to violate the Arms Export Control Act and to ship, transport, and deal firearms without a license.

Yassine was arrested Feb. 5 in New York as he entered the U.S. from Lebanon on a warrant. He has been ordered detained without bond pending trial.

Four Cedar Rapids residents with ties to Lebanon were sentenced to prison for their role in the conspiracy last year.

The Indictment alleges that firearms were shipped to Lebanon from Cedar Rapids on several occasions during 2014 and 2015.