Man accused of sex assaults on teen girls pleads guilty

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — A man accused of attacking two teenagers and sexually assaulting one of them in Davenport has pleaded guilty.

Court records show 34-year-old John Benavidez Jr. is scheduled to be sentenced April 5. The Quad-City Times reports that he pleaded guilty Friday to felony sexual abuse and misdemeanor assault with intent to commit sexual abuse.

Police say Benavidez followed a 14-year-old girl for a short period of time on May 27, 2012, before grabbing her and trying to drag her into some bushes. He released her when she fought. Police say Benavidez grabbed another 14-year-old girl about 45 minutes later, dragged her into a tunnel and sexually assaulted her.

He's also accused of groping three women in Bettendorf.