Galesburg home fire displaces three adults, three kids

GALESBURG, Illinois — Three adults and three kids are being assisted by the American Red Cross after a home fire on Friday, March 3.

A Galesburg Fire Department battalion chief says they were called to the 1200 block of Garden Lane around 12:30 a.m. and were on scene for about six hours. Everyone was able to get out of the home safely, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The home was heavily damaged by smoke, water and flames.

A GoFundMe account started by a family member says the fire was caused by a furnace malfunction. The family expects the house to be considered a total loss, and is collecting money and items to replace belongings that were lost in the fire. CLICK HERE to view the GoFundMe.